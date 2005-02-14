Pharming and Diosynth announce supply agreement

Netherlands-based Pharming Group and Diosynth, the manufacturing arm of Dutch drugmaker Akzo Nobel, have entered into a supply agreement for the production of recombinant human C1 inhibitor for commercial use; financial terms have not been disclosed. The accord will allow Pharming to prepare for the market launch of the compound as a treatment for hereditary angioedema. Pharming has obtained an Orphan Drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency for both hereditary and acquired forms of angioedema. Under the agreement, Diosynth is responsible for technology transfer, purification process development, scaling up and large-scale commercial production of the inhibitor protein.