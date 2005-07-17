Pharming due first milestone from Esteve

Netherlands-based Pharming Group says it is due the first milestone payment from Spain's Laboratorios del Dr Esteve SA, following the clinical development of the recombinant human C1 inhibitor (rhC1INH) in Phase III trials, which will be recognized as revenue in second-quarter 2005.
Under the terms of the companies' development, marketing and sales agreement for rhC1INH in Spain, Portugal and Greece, Pharming will receive milestone and royalty payments as well as R&D support from Esteve.
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