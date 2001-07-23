Sunday 6 April 2025

Pharming looks to raise more funds

23 July 2001

Pharming of the Netherlands says it has "prepared a financing strategy,"aimed at securing new backing in the third quarter of this year, noting that Fortis Bank-Investment Banking will "support the company in its efforts to attract short- and long-term financing."

The news came as Pharming announced its half-year 2001 results, which showed revenues up 12% to 8.8 million euros ($7.5 million), while net losses climbed 73% to 16.9 million euros. George Hersbach, the firm's chief executive, said that the clinical development of its lead products, especially Pompase (human alpha-glucosidase) for Pompe's disease, which is in Phase II/III, is progressing according to plan. However, this has led to expenses rising 16% to 18 million euros, hence the need for more funds. Mr Hersbach said the firm will continue to discuss additional funding with other institutions, adding that he is confident that "we will continue to be able to attract capital." The news sent Pharming's share price 12.3% lower to 5.35 euros on July 23.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 4
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 4
6 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
New Medicare proposals will not cover obesity drugs
5 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK government and ABPI to speed up VPAG review
4 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vance Street expands offering with Irish acquisition
4 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
OncoZenge boosts regulatory team ahead of BupiZenge study
4 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Neurocrine Biosciences appoints new chief medical officer
4 April 2025
Biotechnology
Edwin Moses to help guide Dark Blue into the clinic
4 April 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze