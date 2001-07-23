Pharming looks to raise more funds

Pharming of the Netherlands says it has "prepared a financing strategy,"aimed at securing new backing in the third quarter of this year, noting that Fortis Bank-Investment Banking will "support the company in its efforts to attract short- and long-term financing."

The news came as Pharming announced its half-year 2001 results, which showed revenues up 12% to 8.8 million euros ($7.5 million), while net losses climbed 73% to 16.9 million euros. George Hersbach, the firm's chief executive, said that the clinical development of its lead products, especially Pompase (human alpha-glucosidase) for Pompe's disease, which is in Phase II/III, is progressing according to plan. However, this has led to expenses rising 16% to 18 million euros, hence the need for more funds. Mr Hersbach said the firm will continue to discuss additional funding with other institutions, adding that he is confident that "we will continue to be able to attract capital." The news sent Pharming's share price 12.3% lower to 5.35 euros on July 23.