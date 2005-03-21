Pharming's C1 inhibitor CTA OKed in Canada

Dutch protein therapeutics developer Pharming NV has received notification from Health Canada that its Clinical Trial Application for the recombinant human C1 inhibitor rhC1INH as a treatment for hereditary angioedema has been approved. The agent's safety and efficacy in treating acute attacks of the condition will be evaluated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial at multiple centers across Canada, the group said.
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