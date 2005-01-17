Pharming to acquire rest of ProBio

Netherlands-based Pharming says that it will acquire the whole of Singapore-headquartered ProBio Holdings (it already owns 45%) in an all-share transaction. This will expand the Dutch company's opportunities with recombinant human lactoferrin and enhance its protein production technology platform. Pharming will also benefit from the relationships of ProBio with pan-Asian entities including the governments of Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, the firm notes.
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