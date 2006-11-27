Pharmion grants Japanese Vidaza rights to Nippon Shinyaku

The USA's Pharmion Corp has licensed Vidaza (azacitidine for injectable suspension), its drug for myeoldysplastic syndromes, to Nippon Shinyaku. The Kyoto, Japan-based firm gains exclusive development and commercialization rights to the agent for its domestic market. The agreement requires Nippon Shinyaku to pay both royalties and fees upon the achievement of certain regulatory and sales milestones. The Japanese drugmaker also has the responsibility of funding and conducting any additional studies required for approval.
