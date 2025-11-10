Pharmos Completes First Dexanabinol Trial

Pharmos has completed its first Phase I trial of a drug for heart attack and stroke, dexanabinol (HU-211). The 30-patient, dose-escalation study was carried out in the UK. Side effects included an allergic response consisting of a mild rash and some dizziness. Anat Biegon, vice president, R&D at Pharmos, said that the data are a major event in the neuroprotectant program. HU-211 is a cannabinoid with NMDA antagonist and free radical scavenging properties, but with no activity at the cannabinoid receptor.