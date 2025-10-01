Pharmos Completes Phase III Trials With Lotemax

- Pharmos Corp has completed three Phase III trials with its ophthalmology drug Lotemax (loteprednol etabonate). Two trials were for the treatment of post-cataract surgery inflammation, while the third was for the treatment of uveitis. Data from the uveitis trial will be handed to the US Food and Drug Administration to supplement a New Drug Application originally submitted in 1995, while results from the post-cataract studies will also be submitted to the agency. With the NDA, the company will seek marketing clearance for Lotemax for use following cataract surgery.