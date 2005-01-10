Pharmos' dexanabinol: no efficacy in brain injury

The USA's Pharmos Corp says that top-line results of its Phase III trial of dexanabibol for the treatment of brain injury show that the agent failed to demonstrate efficacy as measured by the primary clinical outcome endpoint, the Extended Glasgow Outcome Scale.

Commenting on the results, the group's chief executive, Haim Aviv, said: "we are very disappointed and frankly somewhat perplexed that we did not observe any neuroprotective effect of dexanabinol in TBI."