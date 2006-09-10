Pharmos' full-year 2005 sales rise $45M

Czech drug distribution company Pharmos says that its sales for full-year 2005 rose 35.4 million euros ($45.2 million) on the previous year to 384.3 million euros with net earnings of 1.4 million euros compared with 1.3 million euros. Pharmos is part of the Ceska Lekarnika group based in Ostrava, which also runs the over-the-counter enterprise Galmed. The group's market share is estimated to be approximately 20%.
