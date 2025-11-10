Phase I Clinical Data Now Available For Roche's Zenapax

Only one of 12 kidney transplant patients had a graft rejection within six months in a Phase I study of Roche's anti-Tac antibody Zenapax (daclixamab) in combination with standard immunosuppressant therapy. It is usual that 30% to 50% of these patients experience a rejection episode in this timeframe, said Flavio Vincenti of the University of California at San Diego, at the annual meeting of the American Society of Transplant Physicians.

Dr Vincenti noted that the single rejection episode was mild and occurred in a patients treated on the lowest of four dose regimens studied. Zenapax was given within 12 hours prior to transplantation, after which four further doses were given either once a week or every two weeks. Encouragingly, none of the patients developed opportunistic infections or side effects, other than a transient low-grade fever observed in one patient.

Zenapax, a humanized antibody targeting the IL-2 receptor, is now being evaluated in the first of two Phase III studies in patients receiving cadaveric transplants, which historically are associated with a higher rate of rejection. The Phase I study involved 10 transplants from living donors and two from cadaveric donors (including the one which was rejected).