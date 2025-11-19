PHASE I DATA ON rHb1.1 PRESENTED

Somatogen has announced that the results of comprehensive Phase I clinical tests of its blood substitute rHb1.1 (recombinant hemoglobin) have supported the safety of the product. Previous top-line results from these studies have been reported (Marketletter April 13, 1993). The final results were presented at a conference entitled Current Issues in Blood Substitute Research and Development in San Diego, USA, by Michael Gerber, executive director of clinical science and medical affairs at the company.

Dr Gerber presented data from four separate Phase I studies involving a total of 93 human subjects. These data included 76 patients who received infusion of rHb1.1 and 17 control subjects who received human serum albumin. Over the course of these studies, the dose of rHb1.1 was escalated to 25 grams. The primary objective of the trials was to establish the initial safety profile of the blood substitute and to define the potential side effects profile for surgical patient studies and other potential hemoglobin applications.

Clinical data regarding vital signs including body temperature, blood pressure effects, gastrointestinal findings, effects on the complement and coagulation systems, and all other laboratory data were presented. No serious adverse events were observed - transient fever was seen at the lower doses but this was diminished following a manufacturing process enhancement (a factor which delayed the completion of the studies, once scheduled to finish at the end of 1992).