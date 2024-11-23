Phase II Data For Shaman Pharmaceuticals' Provir

- In a Phase II trial with 75 acute travel or non-specific diarrhea patients treated with Shaman Pharmaceuticals' Provir (SP-303), 89% of the patients experienced a return to normal bowel function 24-48 hours after treatment. Of 71 follow-up patients, no recurrence in symptoms was noted after treatment. A 400-patient study to ascertain minimum effective dose is expected to begin in early 1997.
