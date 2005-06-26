Phase II data shows survival benefit of Erbitux in colorectal cancer

Darmstadt, Germany-based Merck KGaA says that first survival data from a trial evaluating its anticancer drug Erbitux (cetuximab) in colorectal cancer illustrate the agent's potential in improving survival time when added to first-line irinotecan-based chemotherapy in inoperable patients whose cancer had spread beyond the bowel.

"We are very encouraged by the preliminary results reported," stated Gunnar Folprecht, lead investigator of the study. "Survival time is limited for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and it is essential that we explore new and better therapies to improve management options for these patients," he continued, and noted that "the addition of Erbitux to chemotherapy has shown some of the highest response rates ever reported within the first-line setting."

Median survival from a small Phase I/II trial of 21 patients reported at 33 months revealed that nearly 25% of subjects became eligible for surgical resection for previously-inoperable liver metastases, the group said. Surgical resection of metastases with curative intent provides the best hope for five-year survival, Merck noted, and pointed out that, for patients who have not had surgery and who have received the best available chemotherapy without Erbitux, median survival is around 20 months.