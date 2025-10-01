Phase II Data With DUSA's Phototherapy

DUSA Pharmaceuticals' photodynamic therapy technology can achieve response rates of 90%-100% in patients with precancerous actinic keratoses of the face and scalp, according to the results of a Phase II study.

DUSA's technology uses the light-activated compound aminolaevulinic acid (ALA) and a non-laser blue light source, which unlike other PDT modalities can treat an entire face or scalp at once. The Phase II trial enrolled 36 patients with multiple AK lesions of the face or scalp, who were randomized to receive ALA or placebo and exposed to DUSA's proprietary blue light source.

Each patient had four discrete lesions treated with a 20% ALA solution or placebo, followed by a predetermined light dose applied to all lesions simultaneously. Each patient therefore acted as his or her own control. After the treatment, the lesions were assessed objectively at weeks one, four and eight. If lesions still persisted by week eight, they were retreated and then re-examined at weeks 12 and 16.