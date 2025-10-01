Phase II Data With DUSA's Phototherapy

DUSA Pharmaceuticals' photodynamic therapy technology can achieve response rates of 90%-100% in patients with precancerous actinic keratoses of the face and scalp, according to the results of a Phase II study.
DUSA's technology uses the light-activated compound aminolaevulinic acid (ALA) and a non-laser blue light source, which unlike other PDT modalities can treat an entire face or scalp at once. The Phase II trial enrolled 36 patients with multiple AK lesions of the face or scalp, who were randomized to receive ALA or placebo and exposed to DUSA's proprietary blue light source.
Each patient had four discrete lesions treated with a 20% ALA solution or placebo, followed by a predetermined light dose applied to all lesions simultaneously. Each patient therefore acted as his or her own control. After the treatment, the lesions were assessed objectively at weeks one, four and eight. If lesions still persisted by week eight, they were retreated and then re-examined at weeks 12 and 16.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze