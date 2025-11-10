Monday 10 November 2025

Phase II Results With BB's Lexipafant

17 September 1995

British Biotech has completed its Phase II trial of intravenous lexipafant in patients with acute pancreatitis, and has revealed that the drug achieved a statistically-significant reduction in organ failure scores compared to placebo. Lexipafant, a platelet-activating factor (PAF) antagonist, is believed to be the first specific drug therapy to show a significant benefit in these patients.

Data from the 51-patient trial also suggest that patients with acute pancreatitis entering hospital with complications of organ failure are likely to recover more quickly if treated with lexipafant, while patients hospitalized with mild disease are less likely to develop complications, including organ failure, if they are treated with the drug.

BB notes that a 300-patient Phase III trial of IV lexipafant is also underway which is similar in design to the Phase II study. If these results are positive, they will form the basis for European registration of the drug. In the USA, a Phase II/III trial is planned for later in the year. In addition, lexipafant has also been formulated for oral administration, and in May, BB's collaborative partner for the oral version, Glaxo Wellcome, began a Phase II trial of the drug in 450 chronic asthma patients.

