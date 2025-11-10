Phase II Results With Lilly's Olanzapine

Eli Lilly's new atypical antipsychotic agent olanzapine may prove to have efficacy in treating both the positive and negative symptoms of schizophrenia, according to results of Phase II studies presented at the recent Collegium Internationale Neuropsychopharmacologicum meeting in Washington DC.

Olanzapine belongs to a class of molecules known as the thienobenzodiazepines. In vitro studies have shown that the compound has high affinity for dopamine D1, D2, D4, 5-HT1C, 5-HT2, muscarinic, alpha adrenergic and histaminic receptors, while in vivo work suggests a potent antipsychotic action with low tendency to produce extrapyramidal side effects.

The Phase II study presented at the meeting involved 335 schizophrenic patients who were randomized to receive either placebo, olanzapine low-dose range (2.5-7.5mg), olanzapine medium-dose range (7.5-12.5mg), olanzapine high-dose range (12.5-17.5 mg) or 10-20mg haloperidol. The acute phase of the study lasted six weeks, with patient evaluations carried out on a weekly basis.