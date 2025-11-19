PHASE II RESULTS WITH ZENECA'S SEROQUEL

Zeneca Pharmaceuticals of the UK has released data from three Phase II clinical studies of its new atypical antipsychotic agent Seroquel (ICI 204,636), at a meeting of the Collegium Internationale Neuropsychopharmacologicum (CINP) on June 29.

Seroquel is a dibenzothiazepine combined receptor antagonist that is being evaluated as a therapy for schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. Steven Hirsch of Charing Cross and Westminster Medical school in London, UK, presented data at the meeting on three studies involving 596 hospitalized patients with acute exacerbation of chronic or subchronic schizophrenia, diagnosed according to DSM-III-R criteria. Each of the studies was six weeks in duration.

The first study, involving 109 patients, was a placebo-controlled trial, while the second involved 201 patients and compared Seroquel to a chlorpromazine active control. The third study compared high- and low-dose Seroquel to a placebo group, and involved 286 patients. Efficacy was assessed using the Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale and Clinical Global Impression Scale.