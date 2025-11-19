Wednesday 19 November 2025

PHASE II RESULTS WITH ZENECA'S SEROQUEL

3 July 1994

Zeneca Pharmaceuticals of the UK has released data from three Phase II clinical studies of its new atypical antipsychotic agent Seroquel (ICI 204,636), at a meeting of the Collegium Internationale Neuropsychopharmacologicum (CINP) on June 29.

Seroquel is a dibenzothiazepine combined receptor antagonist that is being evaluated as a therapy for schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. Steven Hirsch of Charing Cross and Westminster Medical school in London, UK, presented data at the meeting on three studies involving 596 hospitalized patients with acute exacerbation of chronic or subchronic schizophrenia, diagnosed according to DSM-III-R criteria. Each of the studies was six weeks in duration.

The first study, involving 109 patients, was a placebo-controlled trial, while the second involved 201 patients and compared Seroquel to a chlorpromazine active control. The third study compared high- and low-dose Seroquel to a placebo group, and involved 286 patients. Efficacy was assessed using the Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale and Clinical Global Impression Scale.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze