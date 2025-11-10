Phase II Study of IDEC Anticancer Antibody

IDEC Pharmaceuticals has revealed results of a Phase II trial of its anti-CD20 antibody IDEC-C2B8, in combination with a CHOP chemotherapy regimen, in patients with low-grade B cell lymphoma. The data indicate that the regimen can achieve durable responses in the majority of these patients.

The overall response rate for the 16 patients evaluable to date was 100%, including 11 complete responses and five partial responses. The duration of the responses are between five and 18 months. Moreover, all patients who at entry to the trial tested positive for bcl-2, a cellular marker that it associated with the development of multidrug resistance, became negative for the marker by the completion of therapy.

In the trial, patients each received a total of six doses of IDEC-C2B8, on weeks one (two doses), three, seven, 13, 20 and 21. They also received CHOP therapy, a standard regimen of cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone, for a total of six cycles. 40 patients have been enrolled into the trial to date.