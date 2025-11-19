Phase III Betafectin Results By 4th Qtr?

Alpha-Beta has begun its Phase III pivotal trial of Betafectin (recombinant beta glucan) to prevent surgical infections, and anticipates that results will be available by the fourth quarter of 1996.

Betafectin is thought to bind with the beta glucan receptor on monocytes and neutrophils, stimulating proliferation and increasing microbicidal activity, without stimulating secretion of undesired pro-inflammatory mediators. A total of 1,200 patients at 30 clinical sites will be enrolled into the study on an intent-to-treat basis, a number which will allow the drug's efficacy to be demonstrated even if the rate of infections is lower than that seen in the Phase II studies of the drug, said company president Spiros Jamas at an Alex Brown health care conference in Baltimore, USA.

The endpoint for the Phase III trial will be the number of patients with serious infections, defined as those which require prolonged hospitalization or are life-threatening. The protocol also allows for prophylactic antibiotics to be given to patients.