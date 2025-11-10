Phase III Leflunomide Trials To Complete By Year-End

Phase III trials of Hoechst's new disease-modifying antirheumatic drug leflunomide should be complete by the end of the year, and launches in its first markets are expected by the end of the decade, according to the head of the company's Therapeutic Domain Rheumatology, Ulrich Grau, at a satellite press conference to the 13th European Congress of Rheumatology in the Netherlands.

Two Phase III clinical trials of the drug in rheumatoid arthritis patients have been ongoing since the beginning of 1994 in Europe. However, due to complexity of the disease and the fact that DMARDs need to be given as chronic medications, regulatory authorities generally require large and long-term clinical trials involving at least one year of treatment and three to five years of follow-up, before they will consider approval. Arthritis product development "can only be completed successfully by organizations with the right skills and deep pockets," commented Dr Grau.

Indeed, rheumatology research is a relatively new focus for Hoechst - until the development of leflunomide the company had only a limited presence in the sector in selected markets, with the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory Surgam (tiaprofenic acid), a steroid product Urbason (methylprednisolone), and a second-line drug Acadion (tiopronine), as well as diagnostic agents. However, since the consolidation of the Behringwerke and Hoechst laboratories, rheumatology has become a priority program for the company.