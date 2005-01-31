Phenoxodiol boosts efficacy of Taxotere

Findings reported in Oncology Research (vol 14, pp 567-578) indicate that the anticancer drug phenoxodiol considerably enhances the ability of Sanofi-Aventis' Taxotere (docetaxel) to kill human ovarian cancer cells.

The researchers at Yale University School of Medicine in the USA found that the synergistic effect of phenoxodiol is substantial, enabling 1/100th of the amount of docetaxel to be used with the same efficacy as docetaxel alone on cells previously found to be resistant to the agent.