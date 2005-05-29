Philippines lawmakers urge Rx price regulation

The City Council of Cebu in the Philippines has passed a resolution urging Congress to consider the establishment of a Drug Prices Regulation Board for the country, which would set maximum retail prices of essential medicines. The motion says: "it is lamentable that a Third World country like the Philippines, where two-thirds of the population live below the poverty level, would be tagged as the nation with the highest prices of medicine in Asia and in many other parts of the world."
