Phoenix first half results

- German drug wholesale company Phoenix, now part of the Merckle group, increased first-half 1995 profits to 32 million Deutschemarks ($22.3 million) from 13 million marks for the whole of 1994. Sales growth has been running at around 9%, and the company says this shows no signs of weakening. However, the formal forecast for sales growth in 1995 is about 5% to 7 billion marks. Of these sales, 2 billion marks is expected to come from central and eastern Europe.