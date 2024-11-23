Phoenix Sales for 1995

- German drug wholesale group Phoenix, which is based in Mannheim, reported sales for the trading year ended January 31, 1996 of around 7.4 billion Deutschemarks ($5.0 billion). Operating profits were said to represent around 1% of sales. The firm said that demand from pharmacies is expected to rise 4%-5% in 1996. Meantime, the European Commission has started a routine investigation into the acquisition by Phoenix, which is controlled by the Merckle family, of a 57.1% stake in Comifar of Italy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze