Phoenix Sales for 1995

- German drug wholesale group Phoenix, which is based in Mannheim, reported sales for the trading year ended January 31, 1996 of around 7.4 billion Deutschemarks ($5.0 billion). Operating profits were said to represent around 1% of sales. The firm said that demand from pharmacies is expected to rise 4%-5% in 1996. Meantime, the European Commission has started a routine investigation into the acquisition by Phoenix, which is controlled by the Merckle family, of a 57.1% stake in Comifar of Italy.