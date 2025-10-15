Phoenix spending $56 million on new lab

Canadian contract research organization Phoenix International LifeSciences Inc is planning to build a new state-of-the-art laboratory near its headquarters in St Laurent, Quebec. Speaking to shareholders at the company's annual general meeting, chief executive John Hooper said that the project is expected to cost some $56 million over the next five years and is forecast to create 450 new full-time jobs.
Dr Hooper said that the 150,000 square-foot facility "will probably be the largest of its kind in the world." He added that the company will have 60 analytical instruments in a highly automated laboratory, "working around the clock to provide our clients with the most accurate data in the fastest turnaround time."
Phoenix has grown steadily since its creation in 1989 and has acquired facilities in the USA, the UK, France, Spain and Germany. For the fiscal year ended August 1998, the company posted revenues of $171.2 million and net income of $11.4 million.
