Phoqus and/Diurnal's Chronocort enters Ph I

Phoqus, a UK-based oral drug-delivery company, and Diurnal, a spin-out from the UK's Sheffied University, have begun Phase I clinical trials of Chronocort, the first circadian endocrine treatment for adrenal insufficiency.

The agent, which has obtained Orphan Medicinal Product designation in the European Union, is a once-daily, modified-release hydrocortisone tablet for the treatment of adrenal insufficiency, a condition which causes Addison's disease, hypopituitarism and congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

According to the firms, current steroid therapies for these conditions do not mimic the natural circadian rhythm of the native steroid hormone, creating an unmet need in the worldwide market valued at over L75.0 million ($130.5 million) per year.