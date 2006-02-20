Phoqus completes Ph I Chronocort study

The UK's Phoqus Group, an oral drug-delivery and development company, says that the in-house development program that it is conducting in collaboration with Diurnal, a subsidiary of Biofusion, has successfully completed its Phase I clinical trials on Chronocort - the first Circadian endocrine treatment for adrenal insufficiency.

In line with current strategy, Phoqus now plans to license the product, later in 2006, to a marketing partner to complete the development and launch of the product. Chronocort already has Orphan Medicinal Product designation in the European Union and Phoqus' directors believe a product could be launched on the market in the period 2008-2009.

Results from the study showed that Chronocort released drug and generated blood levels of hydrocortisone which closely mirrored natural levels of hormone seen in healthy individuals. This indicates that the agent may be a "valuable" therapeutic tool for the treatment of adrenal insufficiency where cortisol levels are abnormally low, the firm said. Additionally, Chronocort showed a correlation between in vitro hydrocortisone release and in vivo blood levels observed in the subjects following oral administration. The study also showed that Chronocort was well-tolerated, with no treatment-related adverse events being reported.