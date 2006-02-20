Saturday 8 November 2025

Phoqus completes Ph I Chronocort study

20 February 2006

The UK's Phoqus Group, an oral drug-delivery and development company, says that the in-house development program that it is conducting in collaboration with Diurnal, a subsidiary of Biofusion, has successfully completed its Phase I clinical trials on Chronocort - the first Circadian endocrine treatment for adrenal insufficiency.

In line with current strategy, Phoqus now plans to license the product, later in 2006, to a marketing partner to complete the development and launch of the product. Chronocort already has Orphan Medicinal Product designation in the European Union and Phoqus' directors believe a product could be launched on the market in the period 2008-2009.

Results from the study showed that Chronocort released drug and generated blood levels of hydrocortisone which closely mirrored natural levels of hormone seen in healthy individuals. This indicates that the agent may be a "valuable" therapeutic tool for the treatment of adrenal insufficiency where cortisol levels are abnormally low, the firm said. Additionally, Chronocort showed a correlation between in vitro hydrocortisone release and in vivo blood levels observed in the subjects following oral administration. The study also showed that Chronocort was well-tolerated, with no treatment-related adverse events being reported.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze