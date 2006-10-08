Saturday 8 November 2025

Phoqus to move Chronocort into Ph II

8 October 2006

London, UK-based drug delivery company Phoqus says that it will progress Chronocort, a modified-release formulation of hydrocortisone, into Phase II clinical trials as a treatment for adrenal insufficiency. The firm is developing the drug in collaboration with fellow UK company Diunal, a subsidiary of Biofusion, and believes that the agent could address a currently unmet medical need in a market worth around L75.0 million ($141.6 million) a year.

Phoqus said that it decision to move the drug into Phase II development was based on the results of a Phase I study that indicated that the agent generated levels of hydrocortisone in the blood that were comparable with those found in healthy individuals (Marketletter February 20). The firm added that, assuming the Phase II program is completed successfully, it will seek to out-license the drug to larger pharmaceutical companies for further development and potential commercialization.

In addition, Phoqus said that it has received an offer from a major US government funded health care body, subject to final contractual agreements, to conduct and fund a series of Phase II studies in the USA, that the UK company said could form part of the Phase II data package to be submitted to regulators worldwide.

