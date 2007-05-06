Phosphagenics starts Ph Ib trial of transdermal insulin gel

Australian biotechnology firm Phosphagenics says that it will initiate a Phase Ib clinical trial of its transdermal insulin product, TPM-02/Insulin, later this month.
The agent, which is being developed as a needle-free alternative to conventional therapy, contains a long-acting formulation of the hormone that is designed to improve treatment adherence in diabetic patients. A Phase Ia trial completed last year demonstrated that the gel-based product was capable of delivering the drug through the skin, and that it was not associated with any adverse reactions.
Phosphagenics said that, if successful, the Phase Ib program will lead directly into a Phase II trial that it scheduled to begin in the third quarter this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze