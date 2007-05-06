Phosphagenics starts Ph Ib trial of transdermal insulin gel

Australian biotechnology firm Phosphagenics says that it will initiate a Phase Ib clinical trial of its transdermal insulin product, TPM-02/Insulin, later this month.

The agent, which is being developed as a needle-free alternative to conventional therapy, contains a long-acting formulation of the hormone that is designed to improve treatment adherence in diabetic patients. A Phase Ia trial completed last year demonstrated that the gel-based product was capable of delivering the drug through the skin, and that it was not associated with any adverse reactions.

Phosphagenics said that, if successful, the Phase Ib program will lead directly into a Phase II trial that it scheduled to begin in the third quarter this year.