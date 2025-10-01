Photofrin Approved In France

- QLT Phototherapeutic has gained French approval to market its light-activated drug Photofrin (porfimer Na) as a treatment for certain lung and esophageal cancers. The indications approved include the treatment of recurrent cancers of the lung (non-small cell type) and esophagus at either early or advanced stage. As is the norm in France, following approval a reimbursement price has to be negotiated with the Health Ministry. Photofrin had been licensed to American Home Products, but this deal was terminated. QLT is now negotiating for a new alliance partner to market and distribute Photofrin in France and other European countries.
