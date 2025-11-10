Monday 10 November 2025

PhRMA Calls For Patent Term Change Withdrawal

25 June 1995

Following the announcement by the US Patent and Trademark Office this month that it is reversing a March ruling on patent extensions available to innovator drugs by the Waxman-Hatch legislation under the Uruguay Round Agreements Act (Marketletter June 19), the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America has called for the withdrawal of this Final Determination.

In a letter to Patent and Trademark Commissioner Bruce Lehman, the PhRMA's president Gerald Mossinghoff wrote that these patents will receive "clearly discriminatory" treatment and there could be extreme prejudice should the US Food and Drug Administration rely on this erroneous conclusion. He further noted that the research-based industry is extremely distressed with the procedures followed by the Office in completely reversing its prior determination.

The Final Determination poses a series of false dilemmas, anomalies, vexations and curiosities to avoid the application of the plain meaning of some simple words. In doing so, Mr Mossinghoff said, it discriminates against Section 156 patents (those given extensions under Waxman-Hatch) in a manner Congress did not envisage, and, the PhRMA believes, the courts will not support.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze