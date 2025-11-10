PhRMA Calls For Patent Term Change Withdrawal

Following the announcement by the US Patent and Trademark Office this month that it is reversing a March ruling on patent extensions available to innovator drugs by the Waxman-Hatch legislation under the Uruguay Round Agreements Act (Marketletter June 19), the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America has called for the withdrawal of this Final Determination.

In a letter to Patent and Trademark Commissioner Bruce Lehman, the PhRMA's president Gerald Mossinghoff wrote that these patents will receive "clearly discriminatory" treatment and there could be extreme prejudice should the US Food and Drug Administration rely on this erroneous conclusion. He further noted that the research-based industry is extremely distressed with the procedures followed by the Office in completely reversing its prior determination.

The Final Determination poses a series of false dilemmas, anomalies, vexations and curiosities to avoid the application of the plain meaning of some simple words. In doing so, Mr Mossinghoff said, it discriminates against Section 156 patents (those given extensions under Waxman-Hatch) in a manner Congress did not envisage, and, the PhRMA believes, the courts will not support.