PhRMA commences TV ad campaign opposing California's Prop 79

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America has commenced a television advertising campaign in the US state of California opposing Proposition 79, one of the initiatives to be voted on in the state's "special election" on November 8 (Marketletters passim).

Prop 79 is a union and consumerist-backed plan to provide prescription drug discounts for low-income state residents who are ineligible for Medicaid, funded through rebates negotiated with manufacturers by the Department of Health Services. The discounts would be mandatory and residents could sue drugmakers for engaging in "illegal profiteering" by, for example, charging "unconscionable" prices.

Also being voted on in the November ballot is Proposition 78, the industry's own drug access proposal, in which manufacturers' participation in the discount program would be voluntary. Both initiatives are on the ballot as a result of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger's veto of a plan, substantially similar to Prop 79, to provide discounted drugs to low-income state residents (Marketletter October 11, 2004). Prop 78, which was in turn vetoed by a State Senate panel although the Governor backed it, would offer low-cost drugs to fewer people than Prop 79.