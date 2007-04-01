Sunday 6 April 2025

PhRMA concurs with US FDA PDUFA reommendations

1 April 2007

Responding to the US Food and Drug Administration's recommndations for reauthorization of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA IV) statement, Billy Tauzin, chief executive of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America said that the significant increase called for in the PDUFA funding proposed by the agency "would provide the resources necessary to improve and modernize the agency's already strong drug safety monitoring system. The FDA already devotes fully half of its pharmaceutical review budget to product safety, and user fees in recent years have been used to hire more agency drug safety officers."

Mr Tauzin concluded that "FDA officials are proposing to make a good system even better. The fact is the combined efforts of the agency and America's pharmaceutical research companies over the years have resulted in the USA having the world's best drug safety record. About 3% of medicines have been withdrawn from the American market for safety reasons over more than 20 years. The vast majority of American patients continue to receive safe and effective treatments."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

New Medicare proposals will not cover obesity drugs
Pharmaceutical
New Medicare proposals will not cover obesity drugs
5 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK government and ABPI to speed up VPAG review
4 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vance Street expands offering with Irish acquisition
4 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
OncoZenge boosts regulatory team ahead of BupiZenge study
4 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Neurocrine Biosciences appoints new chief medical officer
4 April 2025
Biotechnology
Edwin Moses to help guide Dark Blue into the clinic
4 April 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen’s Uplizna first FDA-approved drug for Ig4A-RD
4 April 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze