Sunday 12 October 2025

PhRMA elects Banyu's Hirate as chairman of Japan executive eommittee

1 April 2007

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has appointed Haruhiko Hirate, president of Banyu Pharmaceuticals (a Merck & Co subsidiary), chairman of its Japan-based Executive Committee, succeeding Newton Crenshaw, president of Eli Lilly Japan.

