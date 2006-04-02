PhRMA Japan rep slams health care reform

"A health care system that focuses purely on reducing direct costs of health care and that addresses only short-term budget objectives does not put patients first and does not serve society and its citizens," said Ira Wolf, the Japan representative of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of American, at his first press briefing since taking office in early March, adding: "health care is not just a budgetary costs; it is an investment in people and in society."

He noted the three basic principles of PhRMA Japan's activities including: supporting patient-centered health care (providing patients with information on drugs and treatments); increasing access to innovative and life-saving and life-enhancing drugs (eliminating obstacles such as delays to approval); and helping the long-term economic viability of Japan's pharmaceutical industry (enhancing its international competitiveness). Mr Wolf then urged the Japanese government not to respond to solving the short-term financial problems by means of reducing National Health Insurance drug prices but to comprehensively seek solutions to reform Japan's system in terms of patient-centered health care.

He also explained why the PhRMA had proposed a manufacturers' suggested reimbursement price system last year. The association has long sought a deep commitment to the reform of the National Health Insurance drug pricing system, because it has a strong belief that the NHI price should not be determined only by the government. Hence, said Mr Wolf, the PhRMA wants to continue discussing the reform including, the NHI drug price revision, and also to improve mutual understanding with the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.