PhRMA members R&D spend tops $38 billion

R&D investment by Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America member companies totaled a record $38.8 billion in 2004, up 12.6% from $34.5 billion in 2003 and an estimated $2.0 billion in 1980, says the PhRMA.
R&D is focusing more on biologics, notes the group, adding that biopharmaceuticals is the USA's most research-intensive major industry and that the country greatly exceeds Europe in R&D investment in this sector. It is the world's largest source of investment in discovering better treatments, exceeding the international drug industry and the National Institutes of Health, it adds, pointing out that, of last year's $38.8 billion R&D investment, PhRMA member companies spent an estimated $30.6 billion within the USA, or around 18.8% of domestic sales, and some $8.2 billion on R&D abroad.
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