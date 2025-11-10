Monday 10 November 2025

PhRMA On Expediting US Drug Approvals

24 September 1995

If the US Food and Drug Administration works in an expeditious way to get drugs approved, then the triggering mechanism proposed by the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America would never have to be used, John Siegfried, PhRMA assistant vice president for medical and regulatory affairs, has told the Marketletter (see also page 11).

if the FDA does not act quickly, the PhRMA proposal paper would have a sponsor's US application automatically approved after 90 days, if it has been reviewed and approved by a sophisticated regulatory authority on a par with the FDA (the UK Medicines Control Authority or the European Union). All material in the foreign files and other data obtained on the drug would have to be submitted, and the FDA would always have at least 180 days, the current regulatory mandate, to review material. Such a change would have no effect on safety, since the requirements for putting together a New Drug Application have not been changed.

While the PhRMA recommendations do not specially deal with current or upcoming International Conference on Harmonization proposals, the organization does encourage the FDA to work with other countries. ICH proposals have more to do with drug development than approval, Dr Siegfried told the Marketletter, explaining that they do not deal with review aspects but rather do away with duplicate requirements in the various countries taking part in discussions, and would allow the use of foreign data adequately done, following the same basic system.

