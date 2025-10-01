PhRMA Plans Outcome Performance measures

The Pharmaceutical Research & manufacturers of America says it has drafted performance measures for seven chronic diseases in order to ensure that the value of pharmaceuticals are included in the development of performance measures.

The draft measures, which have yet to be published, were developed to study outcomes in treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic stable angina, depression, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, hypertension and rheumatoid arthritis, because the PhRMA felt that existing measures did not "adequately address the quality of pharmaceutical care delivered, nor the care provided for diseases primarily treated with pharmaceuticals."