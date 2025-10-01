PhRMA Plans Outcome Performance measures

The Pharmaceutical Research & manufacturers of America says it has drafted performance measures for seven chronic diseases in order to ensure that the value of pharmaceuticals are included in the development of performance measures.
The draft measures, which have yet to be published, were developed to study outcomes in treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic stable angina, depression, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, hypertension and rheumatoid arthritis, because the PhRMA felt that existing measures did not "adequately address the quality of pharmaceutical care delivered, nor the care provided for diseases primarily treated with pharmaceuticals."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze