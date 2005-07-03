PhRMA's Rx imports, counterfeit drugs web attracts visitors

In just one week, there were more than 200,000 visits to www.buysafedrugs.info/, the first-ever on-line clearing house of information on the safety concerns associated with the practice of importing medicines illegally from foreign countries.
The site, launched by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America on June 21, was developed to store, in one central location, the growing body of research explaining the dangers of importing drugs from outside the USA. It also houses recent news articles, opinions of respected experts in the medical and security fields and tools to help consumers avoid counterfeit or contaminated medicine, says the PhRMA.
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