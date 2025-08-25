Monday 25 August 2025

PhRMA Seeks Exemption From Fiscal Disclosure Rule

9 August 1998

The Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America is asking the USFood and Drug Administration for exemption from the financial disclosure regulation for investigators in large controlled trials because, it says, it imposes requirements that create substantial logistical burdens for sponsors and applicants without providing any significant benefit to the public.

The final regulation, requiring any drug, biologic or device application to submit information on the financial interests of investigators conducting clinical studies contained in the applications, takes effect February 2, 1999 (Marketletters passim).

The retroactive portions of the rule impose immense, inappropriate and very significant burdens on PhRMA members which will have multiple New Drug or Biologics License Applications in process at the start of 1999, it says, and asks the FDA to make the requirements prospective, applying only to studies begun after the regulation's effective date.

