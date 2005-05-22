PhRMA: seven principles to secure Rx supply chain

Seven principles aimed at improving the security of the US pharmaceutical supply chain have been released by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America in a position paper. The principles support an electronic system that can authenticate individual drug packages from the time they leave the manufacturer to when they are dispensed to patients.
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