Sunday 2 November 2025

PhRMA stresses drug importation dangers

6 May 2007

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America "supports the reauthorization of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act bill with no extraneous provisions attached," says the body's senior vice president, Ken Johnson. "Patient access to safe and effective medicines should continue to be the focus of the PDUFA debate. If extraneous amendments - such as importation - are attached to the PDUFA bill, patients' lives could be endangered by the potential influx of unsafe counterfeit medicines coming into the USA," he added.

Part of the PDUFA's aim is to strengthen the Food and Drug Administration's oversight of the USA's closed drug supply system, which was carefully constructed and developed over the last century to help the agency fulfill its mission to protect the health and safety of the American public. Importation schemes, however, could weaken this system and make patients vulnerable to the soaring epidemic of counterfeits around the world, he explained.

"We ask Congress to consider the alarming facts about the sale of counterfeit prescription drugs around the world. Recent articles in The New York Times and Parade magazine detailed how the sale of counterfeit prescription drugs is becoming a growing worldwide epidemic and is endangering the lives of patients," Mr Johnson noted, adding: "another study conducted by the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest found that counterfeit drug sales could reach $75.0 billion in 2010, a 92% increase from 2005."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 31
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 31
2 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer goes to court to stop Novo Nordisk bid for Metsera
1 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie 3rd-qtr results beat forecasts
1 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PRAC views serious adverse reactions with injectable tranexamic acid
31 October 2025
Biotechnology
New late-stage data on AstraZeneca’s gefurulimab
31 October 2025
Biosimilars
FDA grants interchangeability status to Celltrion's Stoboclo and Osenvelt
31 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Gilead 3rd-qtr EPS beats expectations
31 October 2025

Company Spotlight

Intellia Therapeutics
A clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze