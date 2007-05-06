PhRMA stresses drug importation dangers

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America "supports the reauthorization of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act bill with no extraneous provisions attached," says the body's senior vice president, Ken Johnson. "Patient access to safe and effective medicines should continue to be the focus of the PDUFA debate. If extraneous amendments - such as importation - are attached to the PDUFA bill, patients' lives could be endangered by the potential influx of unsafe counterfeit medicines coming into the USA," he added.
Part of the PDUFA's aim is to strengthen the Food and Drug Administration's oversight of the USA's closed drug supply system, which was carefully constructed and developed over the last century to help the agency fulfill its mission to protect the health and safety of the American public. Importation schemes, however, could weaken this system and make patients vulnerable to the soaring epidemic of counterfeits around the world, he explained.
"We ask Congress to consider the alarming facts about the sale of counterfeit prescription drugs around the world. Recent articles in The New York Times and Parade magazine detailed how the sale of counterfeit prescription drugs is becoming a growing worldwide epidemic and is endangering the lives of patients," Mr Johnson noted, adding: "another study conducted by the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest found that counterfeit drug sales could reach $75.0 billion in 2010, a 92% increase from 2005."
