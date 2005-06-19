PhRMA urges industry seat on IoM FDA panel

The US Institute of Medicine's newly-set-up committee to examine the US drug safety system (Marketletters passim), should include a representative with industry experience "to broaden its perspective and insure that it is complete and balanced," according to Alan Goldhammer, associate vice president for regulatory affairs at the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.
He was addressing an "information-gathering session" held by the 14-member panel at the start of its investigation, which is due to conclude with the publication of a report in July 2006.
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