PhRMA working on DTC ad guide, says Tauzin

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America is currently developing voluntary guidelines for direct-to-consumer prescription drug advertising, the group's head, Billy Tauzin, has revealed. Acknowledging that the industry has "room for improvement" in this area and "needs to recapture the trust of the American people," he said that drugs' risks and benefits need to be discussed "carefully and seriously" in DTC ads. Agreeing on a set of principles could settle some of the complaints which have been made about such ads, he hoped.

Mr Tauzin told reporters he is working to restore the industry's reputation and promised some "pretty big changes" at the PhRMA, but added that these will not been seen for at least two to three years. He also forecast that public support for drug importation will dwindle as more information comes out about the dangers presented by the trade.