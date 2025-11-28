The company was founded in 2022 and is led by founder and CEO Zhaoyuan “Tony” Chen.

Phrontline’s technology platform integrates antibody discovery, bispecific antibody engineering, linker-payload design, and site-specific conjugation. The dual-linker payload (DLP) system enables simultaneous delivery of two distinct cytotoxic payloads, an approach intended to improve tumor selectivity, overcome resistance, and broaden therapeutic scope beyond what single-target, single-payload ADCs can achieve.

Its lead candidate, TJ101, a bispecific ADC targeting EGFR/B7-H3, entered clinical development in 2025 following U.S. IND clearance. First patient dosing was announced in September 2025. Additional pipeline entries include a broader set of bispecific and dual-payload ADC candidates addressing targets such as EGFR/HER3, Trop-2/Nectin-4 and others for a range of solid tumors, though these remain at preclinical or IND-enabling stages.

In late 2025, Phrontline raised US$60 million in a Pre-A+ financing round led by Lapam Capital, with participation from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation, Sino Biopharmaceutical and others. The funds are earmarked to accelerate clinical development and support international expansion.

On October 20, 2025, Phrontline entered a global strategic collaboration with Samsung Bioepis to co-develop two bispecific, dual-payload ADC assets — including TJ108 — under a licensing and commercialization agreement covering global territories.

With a proprietary DLP ADC platform, a lead program already in the clinic and recently strengthened financing and industrial partnerships, Phrontline Biopharma is positioned to push forward multiple next-generation ADC candidates. Its dual-target, dual-payload strategy aims to address tumor heterogeneity and therapeutic resistance, potentially offering a different value proposition compared with conventional ADCs.