Phytopharm completes the first stage of R&D accord with Unilever

UK-based drug developer Phytopharm says it has completed the first stage of an R&D agreement with consumer products giant Unilever relating to the development of the Hoodia gordonii extract. Under the terms of the deal, which was initiated in 2004 (Marketletters passim), the two firms are collaborating on bringing weight-control products based on the extract to the marketplace. Unilever has committed L3.5 million ($6.1 million) to the second stage of the project.