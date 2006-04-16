Phytopharm completes the first stage of R&D accord with Unilever

UK-based drug developer Phytopharm says it has completed the first stage of an R&D agreement with consumer products giant Unilever relating to the development of the Hoodia gordonii extract. Under the terms of the deal, which was initiated in 2004 (Marketletters passim), the two firms are collaborating on bringing weight-control products based on the extract to the marketplace. Unilever has committed L3.5 million ($6.1 million) to the second stage of the project.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze