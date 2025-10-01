Phytopharm Expects To Raise L16 million

UK company Phytopharm, which formulates non-western medicines for prescription use, is hoping to raise L15 million ($22.9 million) through its placing this month.
The pathfinder prospectus reveals that the firm achieved pretax profits for the six-month period to February 29 of L132,000, with earnings per share of 0.6 pence. Turnover for the period was L641,000.
Phytopharm's first product, Zemaphyte, is being submitted for approval in the UK. The product is a preparation developed for use in the treatment of eczema, and is produced from 10 plants used in traditional Chinese medicine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze