Phytopharm Expects To Raise L16 million

UK company Phytopharm, which formulates non-western medicines for prescription use, is hoping to raise L15 million ($22.9 million) through its placing this month.

The pathfinder prospectus reveals that the firm achieved pretax profits for the six-month period to February 29 of L132,000, with earnings per share of 0.6 pence. Turnover for the period was L641,000.

Phytopharm's first product, Zemaphyte, is being submitted for approval in the UK. The product is a preparation developed for use in the treatment of eczema, and is produced from 10 plants used in traditional Chinese medicine.