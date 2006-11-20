Saturday 8 November 2025

Phytopharm's full-year loss deepens 69%

20 November 2006

UK-based drug developer Phytopharm says that, for the year ended August 31, 2006, it recorded a loss of L5.6 million ($10.8 million), up 69.4% from the L3.3 million deficit the previous year. The firm said that the losses, which were slightly worse than it had anticipated, were primarily a result of the delay in payments it is due under its Hoodia gordonii development contract with Unilever. Overall, the company saw its revenues drop to L1.9 million from L7.4 million in 2005.

Phytopharm did report good progress in a Phase II trial of its developmental Alzheimer's disease treatment Cogane (PYM50028), specifically that the drug had demonstrated good overall safety and tolerability while reducing the rate of disease progression in patients with mild-to-moderate cases of the disease.

Phytopharm's chief executive, Richard Dixey, remained positive, commenting that the balance of the Unilever contract, L2.8 million, would be paid in early 2007. He added that the firm's licensing agreement with USA-based Schering-Plough Animal for the canine eczma treatment Pytopica was a key step in establishing the product globally.

