Phytopharm's P57 For Obesity Enters Phase I

After completing preclinical trials on schedule, Phytopharm's P57 forsuppression of appetite has entered Phase I trials to establish safety and tolerance in healthy volunteers.
The orally-active antiobesity product, derived from a South African plant, will be developed and marketed by Pfizer under an exclusive worldwide agreement established in August. The obesity treatment market in the USA is thought to be worth over $3 billion.
